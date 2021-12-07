TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Emily Jade Campbell of Team Great Britain competes during the Weightlifting - Women's 87kg+ Group A on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Made in Hucknall and Bulwell - 9 sportspeople who did the area proud

Hucknall and Bulwell has left a good mark on national sport – and done our area proud.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:35 am

From leading wicket takers at cricket to Olympic champions, here’s 9 locals who have put our area on the map.

1. Joe Worrall

Joe Worrall was a regular in youth sides across the Hucknall area before his pro career with Nottingham Forest. He made his debut in October 2016 and has played nearly 150 times for the club to date.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

2. Freya Christie

Hucknall's Freya Christie is the current world number 699, and has a career high ranking of 286. She made her WTA debut in June 2016 and has won 13 doubles titles on the ITF Circuit.

Photo: Tom Dulat

3. Emily Campbell

Bulwell's Emily Campbell wrote herself into the history books when she won the women's +87kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

4. Luke Fletcher

The Bulwell Bomber had a season to remember last year when he ended the County Championship season as the competition's leading wicket-taker. He bagged 66 wickets at just 14.90 to also win himself a coveted place in the Wisden team of the year.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

