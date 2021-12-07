Made in Hucknall and Bulwell - 9 sportspeople who did the area proud

From leading wicket takers at cricket to Olympic champions, here’s 9 locals who have put our area on the map.
1. Joe Worrall
Joe Worrall was a regular in youth sides across the Hucknall area before his pro career with Nottingham Forest. He made his debut in October 2016 and has played nearly 150 times for the club to date.
Photo: Eddie Keogh
2. Freya Christie
Hucknall's Freya Christie is the current world number 699, and has a career high ranking of 286. She made her WTA debut in June 2016 and has won 13 doubles titles on the ITF Circuit.
Photo: Tom Dulat
3. Emily Campbell
Bulwell's Emily Campbell wrote herself into the history books when she won the women's +87kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
4. Luke Fletcher
The Bulwell Bomber had a season to remember last year when he ended the County Championship season as the competition's leading wicket-taker. He bagged 66 wickets at just 14.90 to also win himself a coveted place in the Wisden team of the year.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths