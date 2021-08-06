No new injury concerns for Basford with season just a week away

Basford boss Steve Chettle.

Scarborough Athletic make the trip to Greenwich Avenue on August 14 for a tasty opening day fixture, only after Steve Chettle’s men travel to Nuneaton Borough on Saturday to round off a successful pre-season campaign.

Son Callum is expected to be side-lined for several weeks with a knee issue that could keep the talismanic midfielder out for a few months after a recent scan.

Recent signing Ollie Clark continues to make good progress and an introduction to straight line running could be imminent but is yet to feature since his move from Carlton Town in January.

However, there is good news for the winger as he could return to competitive action much earlier than expected after an initial prognosis completely ruled him out for the season and the club hope to see him make his debut early next year.

Defensive trio Stef Galinski, Ryan Wilson and Dom Roma all had recent niggles, but have since returned to training and are in contention for the visit of ‘Boro.

Boss Chettle said: “Pre-season is always notoriously testing for managers when players come back into training after having long periods away and their workload increases by the day.

“Callum picked up his injury in a very innocuous way when he was making a simple pass unopposed. He initially rested for a few weeks and things seemed to be improving, but after he increased his workload it became apparent very quickly that he needed a scan.

“His results now show he will be out of action for longer than expected and we now have to plan the next step in his recovery.

“We hope it won’t be too long, but we have to be careful with him and that he isn’t rushed back too soon, possibly causing further issues.

“Ollie is progressing really well from his knee operation and has always been around the lads throughout his recovery, which is good to see,” Chettle added.

“His is ahead of schedule but, like Callum, his rehabilitation and recovery will have to be done correctly and we follow all the guidance properly to ensure he comes back at the right time to train and then play.