Hucknall gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie appointed MBEs in New Year Honours

Hucknall gymnastics stars Becky and Ellie Downie have been appointed MBEs in the New Year Honours for 2024.

The gymnasts have been recognised with MBEs in the King’s New Years Honours for services to gymnasts and to the sport of gymnastics.

In 2021, both of the Downie sisters spoke out about the pressures placed on competitors, including overtraining when injured and weight-shaming in the sport.

In 2023 interviews, Ellie said she had quit to focus on her “mental health and happiness”, and now works as a personal trainer and Pilates instructor, and will soon be a manager of a Pilates studio.

“I'm a lot happier now,” Ellie told the BBC.

“I've definitely found my feet and found a passion for something I really enjoy,” she added.

Becky is preparing for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Speaking with the BBC in an article about their MBEs, Becky said: “Whatever happens, to know that we've had the impact that we have had on the sport means more to me than I think any medal results will next year.”

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: “I am absolutely delighted for Ellie and Becky, they have been outstanding gymnasts for Great Britain, at the heart of the rise of the women’s team over the last decade, their skill and talent has inspired and continues to inspire so many.

“Their love for gymnastics has also been the driving force in them calling for change, bravely reflecting on their own experiences to push for a brighter future for all.