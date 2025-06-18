Kirk extends contract with The Blaze

Michaela Kirk has agreed a new contract to extend her stay with The Blaze.

Kirk has been with The Blaze since 2021, when they were previously known as Lightning, having moved from Northerns in her birth country of South Africa.

She has remained in the East Midlands ever since, also turning out for Nottinghamshire in the previous women’s domestic structure, and playing a season with Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Batter Kirk has made 25 appearances for The Blaze since 2023, including in the 2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup final win.

She also spent time on loan with Tier Two side Northamptonshire earlier this summer, scoring an unbeaten 125 on her debut against Leicestershire.

“I’m so pleased to sign an extension with The Blaze, where I’ve learnt so much over the last few years,” said Kirk.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and it’s an amazing time for women’s cricket in England. I can’t wait to be part of it going forward!”

Craig Cumming, Head Coach of The Blaze, added: “It’s great news that we’ve agreed a contract extension for Michaela, who is continuing to develop into a really strong cricketer.

“Bringing players through the ranks and spending time developing their games is something we’re really passionate about at The Blaze.

“Michaela has been great to work with, and we see a lot of promise in her as she continues to build on some great showings with the bat this year.”