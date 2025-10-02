Nottinghamshire appoint Kenyon as chief executive

Richard Kenyon will take up his new role in December. Photo: Notts CCC.

Richard Kenyon has been named as the new chief executive of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and will take up his role at Trent Bridge in December.

A senior sports-industry executive with over a decade of service at Everton Football Club in leadership roles including chief commercial & communications officer and chief executive officer of Everton in the Community, Kenyon played an instrumental role in delivering Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and brings a wealth of experience across both the professional sport and charitable sectors.

“Throughout his career, Richard has demonstrated the ability to lead large, complex organisations through significant transformation while maintaining a strong focus on values, governance, and performance,” said Nottinghamshire Chair Andy Hunt.

“His leadership at Everton spanned critical areas including commercial strategy, global brand development, major infrastructure projects, and multi-stakeholder consultation - all directly relevant to the current and future ambitions of our Club.

“We’re delighted that Richard has agreed to join us and look forward to welcoming him to Trent Bridge.”

Kenyon joins Nottinghamshire following the departure of Lisa Pursehouse with a pivotal period ahead for the Club who won the 2025 County Championship, recently integrated a tier-one women’s professional team, are in the process of a significant redevelopment of the Trent Bridge Pavilion and have retained a 51 per cent stake in Trent Rockets.

“I’m really excited to be appointed chief executive of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club,” said Kenyon.

"Joining the recently crowned County Champions at such an exciting time for both the club and the sport is a tremendous privilege – as is taking on responsibility for one of cricket's most iconic venues, Trent Bridge.

"It’s a great credit to the outgoing CEO and her team that I’ll be joining a club in such a strong position. I can’t wait to get started later this year and look forward to working closely with the General Committee, the executive team, and our members to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead for this great club and all its teams.”

Nottinghamshire’s commercial director, Michael Temple, will serve as interim chief executive pending Kenyon’s arrival.