Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has signed up for a six game spell with Notts CCC.

Pakistan international Mohammad Abbas has signed for Nottinghamshire, and will be available for six fixtures in the Rothesay County Championship.

The right-armer, who has 758 First-Class wickets to his name at an average of 20.66, will begin his stint in May, following the conclusion of Fergus O'Neill's month-long spell with the side.

He will then return to the club in September for the closing stages of the Rothesay County Championship season.

Abbas joins fellow seamer O'Neill and South Africa international Kyle Verreynne in agreeing terms as an overseas player for the upcoming red-ball campaign, with Conor McKerr (three-year contract) and Daniel Sams (Blast) having also joined the club ahead of the new season.

“Trent Bridge is a special place to play cricket, so it will be great to call the ground home this summer - especially after not being able to come over and play for Notts five years ago,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the English game, and the squad at Notts is in an exciting place.

“There’s a good blend of young talent and senior players who’ve been around for a while and know their game really well, and I’m looking forward to contributing in any way that I can to their success.”

Abbas originally agreed to join Nottinghamshire for the 2020 season, before the Covid-19 pandemic left him unable to represent the club that summer.

In subsequent years, the 34-year-old has represented Hampshire, taking 180 wickets at 19.07 across four summers in Southampton, with successive 50-wicket seasons in 2022 and 2023.

His First-Class form has led to a recall to the Pakistan Test side in recent weeks, with his two appearances against South Africa this winter among 30 caps in red and white-ball formats.

In total, Abbas has 101 international wickets, while his domestic record also includes 79 wickets for Leicestershire between 2018 and 2019.

“Players of Mo’s experience and track record don’t come around all that often, so we’re really excited about what he can bring to us this summer,” said Head Coach Peter Moores.

“His control and his ability to find a way of getting wickets on any sort of surface make him extremely valuable; he’s certainly been a tough opponent for us to face over the years.

“We’ve already got an exciting group of bowlers at our disposal for the summer, and the addition of Mo’s craft and subtlety will add a different style of bowling to the rest of our attack.”