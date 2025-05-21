Discount bus travel returns. Get ready for half-term savings!

You ‘May’ not have heard but this half-term, group discount bus travel is back, bringing unbeatable savings for travel across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting Saturday 25 May, bus passengers can save up to a whopping one-third on travel costs thanks to the Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP), a collaboration between the city and county councils and local bus operators.

Special group tickets are available from CT4N, Nottingham City Transport (NCT), Stagecoach East Midlands, and trentbarton. These discounted group tickets are designed to make days out with friends or family more affordable during the school holiday and the offer lasts until Sunday 1 June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full list of tickets included in the offer and their discounts can be found on the county council’s website: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts/travelling-by-bus/group-bus-ticket-discounts

528 bus at Bestwood Country Park

Derek Higton, Executive Director for Place at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The group discount ticket always proves popular and it’s great that we’ve managed to bring it back for the May half-term, making bus travel more budget-friendly and appealing.

“With all the amazing attractions in Nottinghamshire, I encourage everyone to hop on a bus and explore what our city and county have to offer. Whether you’re looking for fun activities, sightseeing, or catching up with friends and family, there's so much to enjoy. So don’t miss out – grab your discounted group tickets and make the most of this half-term.”

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “With discounts on group tickets in our towns across Nottinghamshire, using the bus is a great value way for families and young people to get around over the half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a network of bus services running in Mansfield, Worksop, Retford, and Newark, which means it's easy to visit people and places during the school and college holidays, and we hope that families and groups of friends take full advantage of the offer.”