Hop on the bus this Easter with the return of group discount tickets

Discounted group bus tickets are back for the Easter holidays across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire!

The ‘egg-cellent’ scheme that helps passengers save up to a third on travel, has been made possible thanks to the Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP) – a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and local bus operators.

Running from Saturday 5 April, bus passengers will be able to travel for less as a group with operators including CT4N, Nottingham City Transport (NCT), Stagecoach East Midlands, and trentbarton.

The discounted group tickets aim to make it more affordable to get out and about with friends or family over the school holiday and runs until Monday 21 April 2025.

218 Bus at Oak Tree

Passengers are advised to ‘chick’ with their operators for ticket terms and conditions.

Derek Higton, Corporate Director for Place at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the scheme return to help residents save money when using public transport. We’re aware some people are wary with their money in the current climate and are confident this offer gives great value for money.

“We hope it will also encourage people to get out and about to explore Nottinghamshire’s beautiful scenery and any Easter related activities with friends and family. We’re also proud to be working once again with local bus operators and the city council to offer this scheme to passengers across the county.”

Anthony Carver-Smith, Nottingham City Transport Head of Marketing and Projects, said: “Nottingham City Transport is delighted to continue supporting the group travel discount during the school holidays, with its Grouprider price frozen at £6 during the Easter break”.

Tom Morgan, Managing Director at trentbarton, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the discounted group travel ticket once again. With a variety of exciting Easter events happening across the region we hope they continue to attract more people back to the buses and inspire new riders to experience our services. From everyone at trentbarton, we hope you have a great Easter break.

Rob Kostur, Commercial Manager at CT4N, said: “We at CT4N are delighted to again be taking part in this fantastic scheme across Nottinghamshire. We hope that the reduction in Group Ticket prices across our network can encourage families to 'hop' on board and see where their local bus can take them.”