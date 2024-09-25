Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch bodycam footage of the moment officers arrest a man after he’s seen brandishing a gun in the street - before a police dog sniffs out the 9mm weapon which had been dumped behind a nearby wall.

Bodycam footage shows the moment a police dog finds a gun dumped behind a wall, after a man was seen brandishing the 9mm weapon in the street.

On November 1 2023, a gun was found on the street by a police dog after a disturbance on Lyttelton Road, Stechford in Birmingham.

Martin Macdonald had been seen brandishing the gun in the street and was arrested by officers. Mohammed Ajaz was arrested after he was forensically linked to the 9mm weapon, which was a blank-firing pistol which had been converted to fire live ammunition. The gun had two rounds of ammunition in it, and Ajaz had eight viable rounds of ammunition on him in a manbag when he was arrested.

Mohammed Ajaz (L) and Martin Macdonald (R). | West Midlands Police

Martin Macdonald, 42, of Station Road, Stechford, was sentenced to five years and one month in prison after being convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Mohammed Ajaz, 56, of Lyttelton Road, Stechford, admitted possession of a firearm and ammunition, and was sentenced to six years and one month in prison.