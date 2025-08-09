All Creatures Great and Small is set for a sixth series on Channel 5 💕

All Creatures Great and Small will be back for a sixth season.

Channel 5’s hit show is set to return in 2025.

But when could the newest episodes be broadcast?

It is almost time to take a trip back to the Yorkshire Dales to join James Herriot and co for another season.

Channel 5 struck gold when it rebooted All Creatures Great and Small for a new series back in 2020. The drama has become a firm fixture on the TV calendar and is set for its sixth season shortly.

The film crews were spotted shooting the latest batch of episodes earlier in the year. It is also expected to return for another Christmas special over the festive period.

But how much longer will you have to wait for the new episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

When could All Creatures Great and Small season 6 start?

Filming has started in the Yorkshire Dales for Series 6 of All Creatures Great And Small, although as yet, cast and crew have not been spotted in their usual fliming locations. In this scene from series four, right to left, James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) is with Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West). Picture: Channel 5, Playground, Helen Williams

Looking back at the previous five series of the show, it does give some clues on the potential timeline. The very first season debuted on Channel 5 on September 1 2020, which somehow is nearly five years ago.

Aside from 2023, All Creatures Great and Small has returned with new episodes in each September since its debut. The fourth season, however, was pushed back to October 5, 2023 but the show went back to its usual September spot for season five last year.

The premiere dates for each of the five seasons so far looks like this:

Season 1 - September 1, 2020

Season 2 - September 16, 2021

Season 3 - September 15, 2022

Season 4 - October 5, 2023

Season 5 - September 19, 2024

Looking back at all of the previous start dates for All Creatures Great and Small, every season since the first has started on a Thursday. The first season began on a Tuesday instead.

It does give us some potential clues for when the sixth season could start. It is likely to arrive on a Thursday in September, potential candidates include September 4, 11, 18, 25.

