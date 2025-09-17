All Creatures Great and Small series 6 start date has been confirmed 😍🐐

All Creatures Great and Small will be back for series 6.

The beloved show will return to 5 for another set of episodes.

But when exactly can you expect the season to begin?

Fans of All Creatures Great and Small rejoice because the start date for the new season has been confirmed. The show is set to return for series 6 on 5 in a matter of days.

The wait is almost over and it is definitely going to have been worth it. A few new faces will be appearing in the latest batch of episodes.

Jumping forward to 1945, things are looking ‘very different’ this time around. But when exactly can you tune in for the new episodes?

When does All Creatures Great and Small series 6 start?

Jimmy Herriot (Thomas Riches) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) in All Creatures Great and Small Series 6. Picture: Channel 5/Playground/Helen Williams | Channel 5/Playground/Helen Williams

The beloved series is finally set to return next Thursday (September 25). It continues the trend of the previous years with the show airing on a Thursday evening.

All Creatures Great and Small will start at 9pm on September 25. Episodes will last for just over an hour, including adverts.

Expect the sixth series of the 5 favourite to have six episodes in total, with each airing weekly on Thursday nights. A Christmas special is also expected once again.

What to expect from All Creatures Great and Small series 6?

Moving the action forward to the end of World War 2, season six is set in 1945. The cast have previously spoken about their hopes for their characters this time around.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “May 1945, and things look very different at Skeldale House as James is struggling with a wild and chaotic Siegfried. When Tristan returns from war and is shocked to see the shift in his brother, he and James decide to take action. But there's also some good news around the corner for everyone.”

