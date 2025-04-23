Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andor season two boasts a very impressive cast 🚀

Andor features plenty of familiar faces in season two.

Two iconic actors from Rogue One will join the cast.

But who are the actors in the Disney Plus show?

Andor’s final season is finally flying onto Disney Plus after years of anticipation. The acclaimed prequel to Rogue One was a critical darling when it premiered back in 2022.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show’s streaming return and it has just about arrived. The streaming schedule for the Star Wars spin-off has been confirmed - and it includes a bit of a longer wait for UK and European audiences.

See where the latest series of the Disney Plus show is filmed. And find out if you can visit the locations.

But who is in the cast for the final season of Andor? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Andor for season 2?

The show features plenty of familiar faces - from both Andor and Rogue One - in the second series. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor for the final season of the Disney Plus show.

Also returning is Stellan Skarsgård as spymaster Luthen Rael, who was a new character for season one of Andor. Genevieve O’Reilly is back again as Mon Mothma - returning to a role she first played in 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Andor season 2 | Disney Plus

Denise Gough is also back as Dedra Meero, an Imperial Security Bureau supervisor. Kyle Soller returns as Syril Karn in the second season of the Disney Plus show.

Adria Arjona is returning as Bix Caleen - a friend and ally of Cassian Andor. Faye Marsay will play Vel Sartha, a rebel leader, once again and Doctor Who star Varada Sethu also returns as medic Cinta Kaz.

Elizabeth Dulau is back as Kleya Marki, who is an assistant to Luthen in his cover as an antique dealer. While also returning from Andor season one is Forest Whitaker - who once again plays insurgent leader Saw Gerrera having previously played him in Rogue One.

Two new - but also familiar faces/ voices - additions to the cast of Andor’s final season are Alan Tudyk and Ben Mendelsohn, who will reprise the roles they played in Rogue One. Alan Tudyk again voices K-2SO and Ben Mendelsohn will play Orson Krennic.

Where do you know the Andor actors from?

Diego Luna is familiar not only for his prior appearances as Cassian Andor in both the first season of the Disney Plus show and of course Rogue One. He also played Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo in Narcos: Mexico and has also appeared in films such as Y tu mamá también.

Stellan Skarsgård has had a long career across film and TV including playing Boris Shcherbina in Chernobyl. He was also part of the cast for Dune and Dune: Part Two, Thor and more.

Genevieve O’Reilly has appeared in films such as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One and The Young Victoria. She also had a main role in the TV series Tin Star - playing Angela Worth.

Faye Marsey was recently part of the cast of Netflix’s Adolescence and the BBC historical drama Ten Pound Poms. Varada Sethu is currently the latest companion - Belinda Chandra - in Doctor Who.

Forest Whittaker won an Oscar for his role as Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland. He has also appeared in films like Black Panther, Platoon, Good Morning, Vietnam, Arrival, The Butler and more.

Ben Mendelsohn first shot to international recognition for his role in the 2010 film Animal Kingdom. He was also in the Netflix show Bloodlines and also played Talos in Captain Marvel and the Disney Plus show Secret Invasion.

