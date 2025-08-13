The singer adds a brand new award to her already bustling awards cabinet.

Beyoncé has earned her first award throughout her glittering career overnight.

The singer earned a Primetime Emmy award for her Netflix special, Beyoncé Bowl

It brings the singer one step closer to EGOT status - so what else does she need to win to complete the feat?

Beyoncé has added yet another award to her mantle overnight, but it’s a first-time win at the ceremony in question.

The singer is set to be awarded the Primetime Emmy award after the Television Academy announced the winners of the 77th Emmy Awards in juried categories on Tuesday for her costume design in her Netflix special Beyoncé Bowl, in the category of Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming. It marks the first time in her career that she has earned an Emmy win.

Beyoncé has claimed a Primetime Emmy award overnight for her Netflix special - her first Emmy award win in her career. | Getty Images/Canva

In addition to her victory, the singer also has the chance to pick up two more Emmy awards, as ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), where she was nominated as both a performer and executive producer, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, which she shared with co-director Alex Rudzinski.

Beyoncé Bowl was a halftime show on NFL Christmas Gameday in Houston, Texas, which at its peak drew in over 27 million viewers in the United States alone, making it the most-streamed NFL game in history at the time.

The win also puts her one step towards earning the coveted EGOT - but what does Beyoncé need to complete that achievement?

What is an EGOT?

An EGOT is a highly coveted and rare achievement in the entertainment industry. The acronym stands for the four major American awards in performing arts: an Emmy for television, a Grammy for music, an Oscar for film, and a Tony for theatre.

To become an EGOT winner, an individual must win at least one competitive award from each of these four ceremonies. This "grand slam" of show business has been achieved by only a select few, including notable figures such as Richard Rodgers, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend.

What does Beyoncé need to earn the EGOT?

With a record-breaking 35 Grammy Awards and now a Primetime Emmy under her belt, Beyoncé only needs two more award wins to complete the EGOT.

They would be an Oscar victory, which the singer came close to achieving after ‘Be Alive’ from the movie ‘King Richard’ earned a Best Original Song nod, and a Tony Award, which she has yet to receive a nomination for in her career.

But at only 43 years of age, there’s plenty of time for her to swap the stadium for the stage and potentially earn that Tony nomination.

