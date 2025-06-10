BTS stars RM and V complete mandatory military service; “we will return with a really cool performance”
- BTS members RM and V have completed their mandatory military service overnight
- The pair thanked fans but asked them to ‘wait’ for any BTS reunion to be undertaken
- Two more members are expected to be discharged this week - Jimin and JungKook
From the BTS Army to the South Korean military, and now, once again, back with the BTS Army faithful – RM and V have been discharged from the military.
As reported by The Associated Press, the members completed their mandatory military duty and were met by 200 fans in Chuncheon City this morning (June 10, 2025). The article stated that fans from all over the world came to see the popular duo finally return to civilian life.
Addressing the fans and media in attendance, V told the assembled crowd: 'To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance.'
RM and V began their service in December 2023, while three other BTS members — Jin, J-Hope, and Suga — were already months into their conscription.
Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop supergroup, was discharged from the army in June 2024. J-Hope was discharged in October. Jimin and JungKook are scheduled to be discharged tomorrow, Wednesday, June 11. The seventh member, Suga, is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative to military service, and is expected to be released later this month.
Though several of the band members have released solo projects over the past 18 months, with many going on to earn accolades through their soloist works, the band paused all BTS-related activity until all their members had completed their service
Why aren’t K-Pop acts exempt from mandatory military service?
In South Korea, a conscription system mandates that all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 perform 18-21 months of military service. This law is in place primarily to deter aggression from rival North Korea.
While certain individuals are granted exemptions, K-Pop stars and other entertainers are not typically afforded such privileges. Special exemptions are generally reserved for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have achieved top prizes in specific competitions and are deemed to have enhanced national prestige.
Although the law does not exempt K-Pop acts, a revision to the Military Service Act by the National Assembly allowed K-Pop stars, including members of BTS, to postpone their enlistment until age 30. This change came amidst significant public debate regarding potential special exemptions for BTS members.
Ultimately, in 2022, the group's management agency announced that all seven members would fulfill their military duties.
What other K-Pop stars are currently undertaking their mandatory military service?
According to KPopping and Koreaboo, the following K-Pop idols are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service (correct as of writing):
- Taedong (OMEGA X): Enlisted April 24, 2025
- Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN): Enlisted April 3, 2025
- Jinsung (1THE9): Enlisted April 1, 2025
- Yunseong (DRIPPIN): Enlisted March 24, 2025
- Lue Younghoon (Black Level): Enlisted March 21, 2025
- Sangyeon (THE BOYZ): Enlisted March 17, 2025
- Seoho (ONEUS): Enlisted February 17, 2025
- Hangyeom (OMEGA X): Enlisted February 6, 2025
- Kim Woojin (Stray Kids): Enlisted January 20, 2025
- Rie (OnlyOneOf): Enlisted January 20, 2025
- Jewon (NINE.i): Enlisted January 14, 2025
- Chanyoung (D-CRUNCH): Enlisted December 10, 2024
- Louis (DV.OL): Enlisted December 5, 2024
- Dylan (D-CRUNCH): Enlisted November 12, 2024
- Jaehyun (NCT): Enlisted November 4, 2024
- Wooseok (UP10TION): Enlisted November 4, 2024
- Hwi (Ciipher): Enlisted October 15, 2024
- Jeonghan (SEVENTEEN): Enlisted September 26, 2024
- Ren (NU'EST): Enlisted September 26, 2024
- Seongsoo (ABLUE): Enlisted September 26, 2024
- Kim Jonghyeon (NU'EST): Enlisted September 23, 2024
- Gwangil (LUCY): Enlisted September 3, 2024
- Choi In (E'LAST): Enlisted September 2, 2024
- Song (iKON): Enlisted August 13, 2024
- Hamin (BZ-Boys): Enlisted August 5, 2024
- Sebin (OMEGA X): Enlisted July 16, 2024
- Hwichan (OMEGA X): Enlisted July 4, 2024
- Dawon (SF9): Enlisted July 1, 2024
- Kim Jaehwan (Wanna One): Enlisted July 1, 2024
- Chan (iKON): Enlisted June 27, 2024
- Bobby (iKON): Enlisted June 3, 2024
- Yeo One (PENTAGON): Enlisted May 28, 2024
- Hanbin (4MEN): Enlisted May 13, 2024
- Sungkook (VANNER): Enlisted May 7, 2024
- Taeyong (NCT): Enlisted April 15, 2024
- O.V (D-CRUNCH): Enlisted March 26, 2024
- Hwang Min Hyun (NU'EST): Enlisted March 21, 2024
- Junghoon (GreatGuys): Enlisted March 11, 2024
- Minki (GreatGuys): Enlisted March 11, 2024
- Jinyoung (D1CE): Enlisted March 4, 2024
- Leellamarz (Soloist): Enlisted February 22, 2024
- Woodz (UNIQ): Enlisted January 22, 2024
- Sehun (EXO): Enlisted December 21, 2023
- Shinwon (PENTAGON): Enlisted December 21, 2023
- Heejun (KNK): Enlisted December 12, 2023
- Jimin (BTS): Enlisted December 12, 2023
- Jungkook (BTS): Enlisted December 12, 2023
- Zelo (BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON): Enlisted December 12, 2023
- Changjo (TEEN TOP): Enlisted November 20, 2023
- Woorim (Forestella): Enlisted November 20, 2023
- Dawn (HyunA&DAWN): Enlisted October 12, 2023
- Hamin (ENOi): Enlisted October 10, 2023
- Suga (BTS): Enlisted September 22, 2023
- Mini (DUSTIN): Enlisted February 7, 2023
