FC Bullard brings bonanza of football banter to Nottingham

Jimmy Bullard and John “Fenners” Fendley (photo: Jack Margerison)

Jimmy Bullard’s chaotic, comedy-fuelled football podcast is coming to Nottingham as part of a live tour.

Bullard and John “Fenners” Fendley are behind the smash-hit podcast FC Bullard, and promise to bring “stories, shambles, games, guests and gallons of laughter” to the Theatre Royal on February 22, 2026. FC Bullard is the brainchild of Jimmy Bullard, former Premier League cult hero turned broadcaster, and Fenners, long-time producer and presenter of the Sky Sports show Soccer AM. In the podcast, they attempt to build a football club from the ground up: a process that they say begins with “no kit, no badge, no players, and absolutely no idea what they’re doing”. On each episode they welcome footballing legends, celebrities and grassroots heroes as they “figure it out in real time, one disaster at a time”. Expect behind-the-scenes stories from their wild careers, live games and a few surprises along the way.

Known for his time at clubs like Wigan Athletic, Fulham, Hull City, and Ipswich Town, Bullard he became a fan favourite for his technical flair, fearless style of play and offbeat humour. His infamous goal celebration at Hull — recreating Phil Brown’s team talk — is the stuff of football folklore. Since retiring from the game, he has carved out a successful media career, appearing on shows like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and co-hosting Soccer AM for six seasons, where he brought his trademark mischief to Saturday mornings. John “Fenners” Fendley started out behind the camera, before stepping in front of it to become Soccer AM’s full-time host in 2015. A genuine fan of the game with a deep love for grassroots football and a knack for quick-witted banter, Fenners has spent two decades shaping the tone of football entertainment in the UK. Visit www.seetickets.com/tour/fc-bullard to book.