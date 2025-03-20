This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Guns N’ Roses have parted ways with their drummer Frank Ferrer.

In a post on social media, the band thanked him for 19 years of ‘sturdy presence.’

The musician is the longest tenured drummer in the band’s history.

Guns N’ Roses have announced an ‘amicable’ split between themselves and their most recent drummer, Frank Ferrer .

In a post on social media , the band revealed: “‘Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run. The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey.”

Ferrer joined the group in 2006, performing with the group throughout that time including when original members Slash and Duff McKagan re-joined the group, with the social media statement stating that his last show took place in November 2024.

The post concluded: “‘Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the last 19 years.”

Ferrer took over drumming duties for the band following a six-year stint by former Primus drummer Bryan ‘Brain’ Mantia , who worked with the band from 2006 to 2009, including drumming on their long-awaited album Chinese Democracy in 2008.

Before then, current Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese helmed the drum kit, including during Guns N’ Roses celebrated headline performance at Leeds Festival in 2002, while Matt Sorum and Steven Adler both performed with the band during both their Appetite For Destruction and Use Your Illusion heydays.

Speculation now mounts who may take over from Ferrer for the band’s upcoming shows, with some online suggesting perhaps a return of either Sorum or Adler to further get closer to one of the original line-ups of the group.

The announcement currently has no effect on the band’s upcoming UK tour dates in Birmingham on June 23 2025 and London on June 26 2025.

Tickets to see Guns ‘N Roses are still available from today through Ticketmaster UK .