Jimmy Cricket brings afternoon of old-fashioned entertainment to Mansfield

Andy Eastwood and Helen Farrell will join Jimmy Cricket

The much-loved Northern Irish comedian Jimmy Cricket is set to bring laughter, music and good old-fashioned variety entertainment to Mansfield next month as he celebrates 50 years in showbusiness.

Famed for his catchphrases “come ‘ere, there’s more” and his trademark wellington boots, Jimmy rose to national fame in the 1970s after his big break on TV’s Search For A Star. His own television and radio series followed, and by the 1980s he was a household name, appearing on This Is Your Life and the Royal Variety Show.

Jimmy’s unique style – warm, family-friendly humour delivered with a twinkle in his eye – has made him a true legend of variety comedy. One of the last great music-hall comics, in the tradition of Tommy Cooper and Sir Ken Dodd, Jimmy continues to delight audiences with his timeless comedy and endearing stage presence.

To mark this golden milestone, Jimmy has created a brand-new variety spectacular filled with laughter, uplifting singalongs, musical performances and, of course, his much-loved jokes.

Hosting the afternoon will be Andy Eastwood, who will be joined by a line-up of special guests. Songstress Helen Farrell will bring back the hits of the ‘60, there’s music and entertainment from multi-talented Scottish virtuoso Gordon Cree and mezzo-soprano Cheryl Forbes brings her repertoire of show-stopping classics.

Jimmy said: “I’ve always believed comedy should be fun, friendly and something the whole family can enjoy together. I can’t wait to bring my Big Show to Mansfield and share plenty of laughs – and maybe even a few surprises – with everyone!”

Jimmy Cricket’s Big Show comes to the Palace Theatre on Wednesday October 8 at 1.30pm. Call mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.