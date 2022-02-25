See new Foo Fighters film for just £3 on 'Arc Day' in Hucknall - plus this week's new releases and film times

And the High Street venue has three new offerings for movie fans, starting with the Foo Fighters in Studio 666 (18).

The band moves into a mansion steeped in grisly history to record its 10th album, only for singer Dave Grohl to find himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the band members' lives.

The band themselves star in the movie, along with Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Leslie Grossman.

Studio 666, The Duke and Cyrano are the new films at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Also new this week is The Duke (12A) with Jim Broadbent as a taxi driver who steals a priceless painting from the National Gallery as part of his campaign to get fairier rights for the common working man and the elderly.

Specifically, he wants the BBC licence fee abolished for the elderly as he feels it is an unfair tax.

Stealing the painting is his way of being able to make his demands in return for its safe-keeping.

Helen Mirren also stars alongside Broadbent, along with the likes of Anna Maxwell Martin, in a classic piece of British film-making.

The final new offering this week is Cyrano (12A) with Peter Dinklage as the wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac, who wants to woo Hayley Bennett’s Roxanne.

Too self-conscious to do it himself, he instead enlists the help of young Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr) to nab her heart through love letters.

Tonight (Friday) the Arc is also marking the 50th anniversary of the release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning masterpiece The Godfather (18), with Marlon Brando in possibly the role he is most famous for as Don Vito Corleone, the ageing head of a New York crime family, who wants to hand over the reigns his son Michael – played equally famously by Al Paccino.

James Caan, Robert Duval and Diane Keaton are also part of the stellar cast.

Lovers of classic whodunnits can still enjoy Kenneth Brannagh as Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile (12A).

And for y ounger film fans, there is animated fun in Sing 2 (U), while this weekend’s Kid’s Club film on Saturday morning is Connie and the Cat (U).

Film times for the week (Friday, February 25 to Thursday, March 3):

CYRANO (12A): Fri 15:10 17:45; Sat & Sun 15:20 15:50 20:15; Mon-Thu 15:15 17:45 20:10.

DEATH ON THE NILE (12A): Fri 15:20; Mon-Thu 15:10.

DOG (12A): Fri 17:15; Sat & Sun 13:30 18:25; Mon-Thu 17:50.

SING 2 (U): Fri 15:50; Sat 11:00 11:20 13:25 15:50; Sun 13:25 15:50; Mon-Thu 15:50.

STUDIO 666 (18): Fri 20:25; Sat & Sun 18:15 20:45; Mon-Thu 20:25.

THE DUKE (12A): Fri 15:00 18:05 20:35; Sat & Sun 13:40 18:00 20:35; Mon-Thu 15:35 17:55 20:35.

THE GODFATHER: 50 YEARS (18): Fri 19:30.

UNCHARTED (12A): Fri 18:05 20:20; Sat 11:00 12:50 15:45 18:15 20:40; Sun 12:50 15:45 18:15 20:40; Mon-Thu 18:05 20:10

CONNIE AND THE CAT (U): Sat 11:00 (Kids Club).