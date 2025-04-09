Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The recordings included are deemed culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant to American life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works of Amy Winehouse and Elton John are set to be added to the National Recording Registry this year.

The registry looks to preserve works that are deemed culturally, historically or aesthetically significant to the United States.

Each year, the Librarian of Congress, working with the National Recording Preservation Board, selects 25 recordings for inclusion.

The incredible work of Amy Winehouse is one of 24 recordings that have been announced to be added to the Library of Congress’ Nation Recording Registry earlier today.

Winehouse’s classic Back to Black has been deemed a ‘culturally significant’ recording since its release in 2006, while Sir Elton John has seen his album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road , also included among the 25 pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resounding success of the musical Hamilton has also earned its place in the Library of Congress, while works by Miles Davis , Charley Pride and Tracy Chapman are also set to take place in the hallowed vaults of the US institution.

Of the more unusual inclusions this year though are late comedian Don Rickles’ 1968 album, Hello Dummy, the start-up music for Windows 95 composed by Brian Eno , and the radio broadcast of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series - where the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Yankees in sensational fashion.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement about the inclusions this year that: “The Library of Congress is proud and honoured to select these audio treasures worthy of preservation, including iconic music across a variety of genres, field recordings, sports history and even the sounds of our daily lives with technology.”

Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry - 2025 additions

With the release of the new Back to Black movie, the story on the life of Amy Winehouse this is a performance many will enjoy. Victoria Geelan paying tribute to the late and great Amy Winehouse with hits such as Back to Black, Rehab and much more. Pictured was Amy Winehouse performs at the Glastonbury music festival back in June 2007. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Aloha ‘Oe – Hawaiian Quintette (1913) (single)

Sweet Georgia Brown – Brother Bones & His Shadows (1949) (single)

Happy Trails – Roy Rogers and Dale Evans (1952) (single)

Radio Broadcast of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series – Chuck Thompson (Oct. 13, 1960)

Harry Urata Field Recordings (1960-1980)

Hello Dummy! – Don Rickles (1968) (album)

Chicago Transit Authority – Chicago (1969) (album)

Bitches Brew – Miles Davis (1970) (album)

Kiss An Angel Good Mornin' – Charley Pride (1971) (single)

I Am Woman – Helen Reddy (1972) (single)

El Rey – Vicente Fernandez (1973) (single)

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John (1973) (album)

Before the Next Teardrop Falls – Freddy Fender (1975) (single)

I’ve Got the Music in Me – Thelma Houston & Pressure Cooker (1975) (album)

The Kӧln Concert – Keith Jarrett (1975) (album)

Fly Like an Eagle – Steve Miller Band (1976) (album)

Nimrod Workman Collection (1973-1994)

Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman (1988) (album)

My Life – Mary J. Blige (1994) (album)

Microsoft Windows Reboot Chime – Brian Eno (1995)

My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion (1997) (single)

Our American Journey – Chanticleer (2002) (album)

Back to Black – Amy Winehouse (2006) (album)

Minecraft: Volume Alpha – Daniel Rosenfeld (2011) (album)

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Album) (2015) (album)

What is the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry?

The National Recording Registry, maintained by the Library of Congress, is a program dedicated to preserving America's audio heritage. It was established to safeguard sound recordings deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." Each year, the Librarian of Congress, working with the National Recording Preservation Board, selects 25 recordings for inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These selections go beyond just music. While various musical genres are represented (including pop, rock, jazz, country, and classical), the Registry also includes:

Significant speeches

Historic radio broadcasts

Important interviews

Spoken word audiobooks

Other notable recorded sounds

A key criterion is that recordings must be at least 10 years old to be considered. This ensures that selections have demonstrated enduring value and relevance. In essence, the National Recording Registry serves to recognize and protect the audio recordings that have played a vital role in shaping and reflecting American culture.

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.