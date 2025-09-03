Sing popular Requiem with its composer at Southwell Minster

Matthew Coleridge (photo: Mike Griffiths)

Composer Matthew Coleridge will be running a ‘Come and Sing’ Day on his Requiem at Southwell Minster next month.

The organisers describe the Requiem is an “approachable, tuneful and dramatic work,” which is becoming increasingly popular and is currently at number 65 in the Classic FM Hall of Fame chart.

Matthew will be rehearsing the Requiem in the morning, before an informal performance at 1.15pm with a treble soloist from the Minster Choir, and cello and organ accompaniment.

The event takes place on Saturday October 18. The cost for singers is £15, with under 18s free. Attendance at the performance is free of charge.

Visit www.southwellminster.org to book.