Bake-Off: The Professionals is back for series 10 on Channel 4 🍰

Bake-Off: The Professionals is back for series 10.

Teams of pairs will be competing in the Channel 4 show.

But who is on judging duty for 2025?

It is time to return to the kitchen for a brand new series of Bake-Off: The Professionals. The hit spin-off show is back on Channel 4 tonight.

A fresh batch of pastry chefs are ready to enter the heat of the competition and see who can rise to the occasion. The pros will be working in teams during the show.

Channel 4 has confirmed the line-up of judges and hosts for series 10. Here’s all you need to know:

When does Bake-Off: The Professionals start?

The 10th series of the Great British Bake-Off spin-off is set to start on Channel 4 today (May 27). It will air on Tuesday nights at 8pm starting this evening, the broadcaster has confirmed.

For its premiere, Bake-Off: The Professionals the episode will run for approximately 60 minutes including adverts. It will also be available on catch-up via Channel 4’s on demand service by the same name.

Who are the judges on Bake-Off: The Professionals?

Bake-Off: The Professionals hosts and judges: (L-R) Ellie Taylor, Liam Charles, Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin | Channel 4

It will be a pair of familiar faces on judging duty for the 10th series of Bake-Off: The Professionals. Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are returning to cast an expert eye, and several thousand expert tastebuds, over the contestants' creations.

Blin is best known as the Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons. He said: “What I’ve really noticed is that the gap between the strongest and weakest teams has narrowed so much. And when you reach the second or third stage of the competition, you see the teams are all really close together. I think now all the teams really understand what the competition is all about, so they prepare a little better.”

Finden is formerly Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel. Speaking ahead of series 10, she added: “Hitting our 10th anniversary is like pulling a perfectly risen soufflé out of the oven – pure joy and satisfaction. Every series brings fresh talent, new surprises, and breathtaking creations.

“It is amazing to see how they evolve. I’m honoured to still be part of this journey and continue to inspire and challenge the best pastry in the industry.”

Both Blin and Finden have been judges on the show since it began back in 2016 on BBC Two - when it was originally called Bake Off: Crème de la Crème. The duo have judged on all 10 series, including the one airing in 2025.

Who are the hosts on Bake-Off: The Professionals?

Unlike the judges, the hosts of the show have changed a lot of the 10 series so far. Over the years the likes of Tom Kerridge, Angus Deayton and Tom Allen have presented the show.

For series 10, former Great British Bake Off contestant and Junior Bake Off judge Liam Charles and comedian, actress and writer Ellie Taylor will be on presenting duties. They have hosted it together since series eight - with Liam first becoming a host on the show in series three.

Liam said: “I feel like the chemistry between myself, Cherish, Benoit, and latterly Ellie, just gets better and better the more time we spend with each other. I also think the challenges have got a lot harder.

“I know that’s a bit rich coming from me, who can’t do most of the challenges, but they seem to me to have got more difficult as the years have passed. The chefs are using a lot of cool new techniques as well. I think the show has just become a little more slick as time has gone by.”

What to expect from Bake-Off: The Professionals tonight?

The preview for the first episode of series 10, via Radio Times, reads: “Judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin set the tasks, beginning with a secret challenge, which sees them working without a recipe to create one of Cherish's own creations, the Apple Tin.

“Then they serve up a food-and-drink-inspired showpiece with a hidden Victoria sandwich elevated to new heights, far from its humble beginnings.”

