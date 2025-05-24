Britain’s Got Talent will be back today - but what time can fans expect it 👀

BGT’s last semi-final of 2025 will take place tonight.

Two more places in the grand final are up for grabs.

But what time will it be on TV this weekend?

Britain’s Got Talent will return to a very familiar spot for its last semi-final of 2025. It comes after ITV moved it for the latest live show.

The long-running series is now in its 18th series on the broadcaster - but it has been prompted into a major shake-up this year. For the first time, the reality competition is airing its conclusion weekly instead of on consecutive days.

Viewers might have been caught out by the change in schedule last week. Here’s all you need to know about the timings this weekend.

Why was BGT moved by ITV last week?

Britain's Got Talent fans are being warned of a major schedule shake-up this weekend that will see the latest live semi-final moved from Saturday night. | ITV

The show did not air as usual on the previous Saturday (May 17) and was pushed back 24 hours. ITV made the move due to it broadcasting the FA Cup final and it wanted to avoid a potential clash.

But fortunately, Britain’s Got Talent is back to normal this weekend and will be airing this evening (May 24). It is also expected that the final will be broadcast next Saturday (May 31).

What time is BGT on TV today?

If you have been watching BGT since the auditions began all the way back in February you will be familiar with its regular start time. For most of the episodes, give or take a few occasions, the programme has started at 7pm.

ITV has confirmed that the last semi-final of 2025 will also start at the familiar time of 7pm today. The show is scheduled to run for just over two hours, including adverts, and will finish at approximately 9.05pm.

Which channel is BGT on TV - how to watch?

The show will be live on ITV1/ STV as has been the case throughout the current series. It will also be available an hour later on ITV1+1, if you can’t start it at 7pm.

Viewers can also watch the semi-final as it happens on ITVX/ STV Player. Fans can also catch up with the live show on demand via the platforms afterwards.

