Big Brother’s latest eviction is about to take place - but when will it be on?

Big Brother is holding another live eviction.

One housemate was axed earlier in the week.

But what time will the show be on ITV today?

A live eviction is set to take place on Big Brother in just a matter of hours. The public has been voting on who will leave the iconic reality show next.

Late addition George was removed from the house earlier in the week due to ‘unacceptable language and behaviour’. It came after he was previously given a written warning.

The list of nominees was announced earlier in the week and the lines have been open. But who will be sent packing shortly?

What time does Big Brother start today?

A look at the garden in the Big Brother house | Initial/ ITV

The latest live eviction is set to take place in just a matter of hours. One of the housemates will leave the Big Brother house today (October 10).

Voting has been open since Tuesday evening (October 7) and the public once again have the opportunity to decide who leaves. Big Brother is set to start at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX tonight.

Who is up for eviction on Big Brother?

The housemates once again had to nominate who they thought should be up for eviction this week. Four people were put at risk, however, George was later removed from the Big Brother house.

The list of nominees for the latest eviction includes:

Cameron B

Elsa

Richard

The list of nominees was revealed during Tuesday’s (October 7) episode and the voting opened shortly after. The public had to decide who to save and which housemate should leave.

Before he was removed from the house, George received six nominations from Cameron B, Feyisola, Jenny, Nancy, Sam and Teja. He was axed later in the week due to ‘unacceptable’ language and behaviour.

Cameron B received four nominations from Cameron, Elsa, Richard and Zelah. Meanwhile, Elsa received four nominations from Caroline, George, Jenny and Richard. After accepting the ‘Cursed Eye’, Richard automatically faced this eviction alongside Cameron B, Elsa and George.

Voting for today’s eviction opened at 10pm on Tuesday with viewers being asked to vote for the Housemate they wish to save from eviction. The evictee will give their first live interview with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best after leaving the house.

