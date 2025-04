Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother is revealing its cast for 2025 on ITV1 👁

Celebrity Big Brother has returned for its 24th series.

ITV kicked-off the star studded season with a live launch.

But who are the celebs taking part?

After weeks of teases and anticipation, Celebrity Big Brother has finally returned. ITV is welcoming a fresh batch of stars into the house for 2025.

The Live Launch episode is helping to kick-start the 24th series of the reality show this evening (April 7). It will see the full cast confirmed - even if it had ‘leaked’ beforehand.

It is the second series of Celebrity Big Brother since it was revived by ITV | Initial TV/ ITV

AJ Odudu and Will Best were on hand to help welcome the stars into their new home for the next few days and weeks. Find out where you know the presenters from here.

But who is in the cast of Celebrity Big Brother for 2025? We will be updating this article throughout the evening of April 7 - including facts about the stars.

Chesney Hawkes - 53, singer

Singer and actor Chesney Hawkes will reportedly be in the cast of CBB 2025. His best known song is The One and Only - which topped the charts in the UK for five weeks. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

The mastermind behind the chart topping hit The One and Only was the first celebrity to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. He teased his “cheeky side”.

Married since 1997, he has three children and made reference to his son in his initial VT. At the age of 19 he appeared in the film Buddy’s Song - which also featured his chart topping song The One and Only.

He was given the secret task of introducing himself as “The One and Only Chesney Hawkes” to the next four housemates. Chesney is his real name and was named after the singer and comedian Chesney Allen.

JoJo Siwa - 21, singer/ former child star

Singer and former child star JoJo Siwa is reportedly crossing the pond to be part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast. | ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

The second person who entered the house was JoJo Siwa. She originally shot to fame after appearing on Dance Moms back in 2015.

JoJo’s real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa and she praised the “crazy” setup of the show, during her initial interview with AJ and Will. She boasts millions of followers online and began her music career with the song Boomerang.

JoJo had a voice role in the Angry Birds 2 movie. She has also appeared on shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Trisha Goddard - 67, broadcaster

Trisha Goddard will be heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house. | Getty Images

Trisha Goddard was the third celebrity to enter the Big Brother house. In her video intro she told viewer she wasn’t not going to be “anyone’s mummy”.

She also discussed having stage 4 breast cancer and how it has changed her attitude. She told the live crowd “we can’t become so scared of dying, that we are scared of living”.

TV viewers may remember Trisha from her titular TV show which ran from 1998 to 2010. She has also appeared on Loose Women a number of times over the years - and has been a presenter on TalkTV since it launched in 2022.

Chris Hughes - 32, ex-Love Island star and TV presenter

Former Love Island finalist Chris Hughes is reportedly among the stars set to head into the Big Brother house this year. He has been a regular on TV since his time in the villa. | Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Most famous for his time in Love Island, Chris Hughes was the fourth celebrity in the Big Brother house in 2025. In his video intro he talked about hoping to find love and how he is passionate about horses.

Since his time on the ITV2 show he has gone on to present horse racing for ITV. He also appeared in Pointless Celebrities back in 2024.

Patsy Palmer - 52, actor

Actress and DJ Patsy Palmer will reportedly be part of the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2025. You may recognise her from her role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

The fifth star to enter the Big Brother house was Patsy Palmer. You may recognise her from her role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders.

She swapped the Queen Vic for the Big Brother house. But does she know what she has got herself in for?

This article will be updating through the evening.

