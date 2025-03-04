This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Daredevil: Born Again will arrive later than you expect in the UK 😥

Daredevil is about to make his return to the small screen.

But UK viewers will have to wait a little bit longer to see it.

Charlie Cox returns to play Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again.

British subscribers to Disney Plus will have to wait a little bit longer for the highly anticipated new Marvel series. Due to time zone differences Daredevil: Born Again will not arrive in the UK today (March 4).

Seven years after it was cancelled by Netflix, Charlie Cox and co are returning to continue the story of Matt Murdock - the blind lawyer turned hero of Hell’s Kitchen. Remind yourself of which actors from the original show are returning here.

The first of Netflix’s Marvel series, Daredevil is another early TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe having been released in 2015. While it does share continuity with the wider MCU – and with Charlie Cox’s blind vigilante Matt Murdock having appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo in the years since its release – the tone of the series was notably different to the films which had come before. Though it was critically acclaimed, and with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, Daredevil was cancelled after three seasons. Production on Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to be released on Disney Plus in 2025, is under way. | Marvel Studios

The timings for the show’s release have been confirmed - and unfortunately it is disappointing news for fans on this side of the Atlantic. Here’s all you need to know:

Why isn’t Daredevil: Born Again on Disney Plus today?

The trailers and promo material for the highly anticipated MCU series all feature the start date of March 4. So you might be expecting to be able to get home tonight and be able to start the new series.

However unlike most Disney Plus releases, Daredevil: Born Again will not be dropping episodes at 8am UK time on the streaming service. Instead it will be released at prime time in America - and that means British viewers will have to wait until tomorrow (March 5).

Episodes of the Marvel series will air at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET in the US, starting today (March 4). Unfortunately, due to the differences in time zones, it works out as 12am the next day for UK viewers.

So you may have to work hard to avoid spoilers on social media, unless you are able to stay until the early hours to watch.

When will the next episode of Daredevil: Born Again be released?

Unlike its original run on Netflix, the new Daredevil series will not drop the full season all in one go. The first two episodes will be released on March 4/ 5 and the season will follow with a new episode weekly after that - except on March 25/26 when two episodes will arrive.