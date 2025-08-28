Destination X viewers think they know the final stop - after clocking huge clue

Destination X fans think they have cracked the final location of series 1.

The three finalists will compete to win the life-changing prize.

But viewers think ‘all roads lead to Rome’.

After a journey with more twists and turns than a trip down a country lane, Destination X is almost at the finish line. The show will crown its first winner in just a few hours.

Rob Brydon hosts the hit show, which has reportedly been renewed for a second series by the BBC. It is expected to return in 2026.

Destination X fans ‘crack’ the final location

The Destination X bus takes participants across Europe in the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

One observant viewer wrote: “So the departure board in show 1 is proving right as you fly into Nice to get to Monaco meaning the final is “all roads lead to Rome”.”

Another echoed: “All roads lead to Rome was the big clue at the start of the series. I think that’s the final destination.”

A fan said: “The final of the US version was London with the finalists flown in, I assume the border checks by bus negated the ability to keep the location secret. The final game required knowledge of London. Maybe, similar for Rome tomorrow.”

One viewer wondered: “What happened to all roads lead to Rome? Or was that a massive red herring?”

Meanwhile, a person predicted: “The location of the first challenge tomorrow is a little north of Rome, then the hunt for Rob will be in Rome.”

We will find out the answer tonight (August 28). Destination X will be on BBC One at 9pm.

