Manchester United’s trip to Grimsby Town will be live on ITV1 this evening ⚽📺

ITV will have live coverage of the EFL Cup tonight (August 27).

Manchester United’s second round-trip to Grimsby Town is on terrestrial TV.

But when exactly will you be able to watch it?

Football fans have been reminded that ITV will be showing a match live on free-to-air television tonight. It will be carrying coverage of Manchester United’s second-round EFL Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

The Red Devils are heading to Lincolnshire looking for a first win of the season. After a spirited loss to Arsenal on the opening weekend, Ruben Amorin’s side found themselves hanging on for a point against Fulham.

Grimsby Town are undefeated after the first five games in League Two. David Artell’s men will be hoping to cap off the strong start with a huge cup scalp.

But how can you watch the action on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the EFL Cup on TV tonight?

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

ITV’s coverage of the action from Blundell Park is set to begin at 7.30pm this evening (August 27). Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm, so there will be plenty of time for build-up.

During the early rounds of the EFL Cup, matches now go straight to penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes. It means no need for an extra 30 minutes of action.

ITV will have coverage of the full game, including if it does have to be decided by a shoot-out.

How to watch the EFL Cup on TV?

ITV will be broadcasting the action from Blundell Park from 7.30pm, as previously mentioned. It is live on ITV1/ 1HD as well as on ITVX - albeit, this will be ever so slightly behind.

Sky Sports is also carrying coverage of the Manchester United match this evening on its Main Event/ Football channels from 7pm. It will also have all of the other second round fixtures tonight including Everton vs Mansfield Town.

