The Great British Bake Off has reached bread week - but what are the challenges? 🍞🥪

It is almost time to return to the GBBO tent.

Channel 4 has confirmed what the theme will be this week.

But what challenges will the bakers face?

The Great British Bake Off will be throwing open the doors to its famous tent once more this week. It comes after the second baker was eliminated and a new favourite emerged.

Channel 4 has started the latest season of the beloved cookery show a bit earlier than usual and we are already in week three. Two bakers have left the tent so far, remind yourself of who.

So far, the bakers have faced two classic GBBO themes in the form of cake and biscuit week. But what will they be taking on in episode three?

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Paul Hollywood is a judge on GBBO series 16 | Channel 4

It is the week all of the bakers might just have been dreading, it is bread week. Paul Hollywood is known for his loaves and even has cookbooks dedicated to them.

Which bakers will rise to the challenge and which will be left feeling flat? One of the stars will be leaving the tent at the end of episode three, joining Hassan and Leighton in being sent home.

Full list of challenges in GBBO bread week

Bread week will put the remaining bakers well and truly through their paces. It is one of the standouts each year and Paul Hollywood has cooked up some truly devilish challenges.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “The bakers are hoping for a Hollywood handshake this week as they tackle bread, the steely-eyed judge's speciality. They begin by putting their stamp on a pull-apart monkey bread in the signature challenge, before being asked to make a sticky, messy, fast food technical.

“For the showstopper, they serve up sweet bread in tiers. Sadly, for one baker, this will be their last day in the tent. Who will be dusting themselves off and hanging up their apron?”

