HBO has announced the actors who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione in the Harry Potter reboot 🧙‍♂️

A remake of Harry Potter is coming to TV.

After a wide-search, the HBO reboot has found its main trio.

The actors who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione have been revealed.

The television remake of the Harry Potter books has found its main three actors. HBO is producing a reboot of the iconic franchise for the small screen this time.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint famously played the key roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley in the original films. A new trio will soon be stepping into their shoes.

The HBO reboot of the franchise - which has become increasingly controversial due to author J.K. Rowling’s vocal attacks on trans rights - has previously announced some of the adult roles. But it has now confirmed the young actors who will play the main trio.

Who is playing Harry, Ron and Hermione in the HBO show?

HBO main cast for Harry Potter TV show - (L-R) Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout | HBO

After an open casting-call, the reboot TV series has found its main trio of young actors. Dominic McLaughlin will play the role of Harry Potter, HBO has announced.

He will be joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

