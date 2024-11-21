4 . Aldi - Spirit of Christmas

While I’m sure younger audiences will enjoy it - especially if they are already Kevin the Carrot fans - the whole premise is starting to feel staler than three week old Christmas leftovers. Even the threat of Christmas spirit being stolen feels pretty flat - seemingly amounting to just festive lights being turned off and then back on again at the end. But maybe I’m just being extremely Grinchy - you can let me know your own verdict. Christmas rating: 1.5 Jingle Bells | Aldi/ YouTube Photo: Aldi/ YouTube