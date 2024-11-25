I'm a Celeb 2024: which celebrity is doing the Bush Tucker trial tonight? ITV challenge explained

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This is who you voted to take on the Bush Tucker trial
  • Public voted on the next Bush Tucker trial
  • The celebrity who will take on the challenge has been confirmed.
  • But what kind of trial will they face?

Tulisa will be the next star to will face a gruelling Bush Tucker trial in I’m a Celebrity, after ‘winning’ the latest public vote. The challenge will take place in Wednesday’s episode (November 27).

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge will take on Shock Around The Clock. Surely nothing terrible could be awaiting with such a cheery name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show is in its second full week now and ITV has confirmed how late episodes will end this week. It comes as two new bombshells entered the camp and the odds for who the favourites are have shifted.

Stay up-to-date with the latest UK news and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Who is doing the Bush Tucker trial tonight?

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV.I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV.
I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

The public once again had the chance to vote on which campmates would have to take on the latest Bush Tucker trial last night (November 26). Tulisa has been voted to take on Shock Around the Clock.

It will take place in Wednesday’s episode (November 27).

What is the Bush Tucker trial?

It is called Shock Around the Clock and will see Tulisa have to answer general knowledge questions whilst placed in a moving clock dial with creepy crawlies.

What do you think of I’m a Celebrity so far? How is it living up to previous seasons - let me know by email: [email protected].

Related topics:BoostI'm A CelebrityITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice