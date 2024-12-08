I'm a Celeb final: who is the bookies pick to win in 2024? Latest odds

The top three for I’m a Celebrity 2024 will jostle it out to be crowned the next king or queen of the jungle. And voting is already open - with the lines reopening following Saturday night’s eviction.

Bookies have named the most likely celebrity to win the show ahead of the final tonight (December 8). Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles are the only celebs left in the jungle after the latest elimination.

With voting already starting, you might be wondering who is the most likely to win. The odds have shifted dramatically over the last week with multiple stars being named favourite at one point or another.

However with just a few hours left before the curtain comes down on this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity, this is the current favourite - according to Oddschecker. Don’t miss out on the start of the final as ITV have confirmed the timings here.

If you are thinking about placing a bet on the winner of I’m a Celebrity, please make sure you gamble responsibly. Visit Gamble Aware for more information.

The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29.

1. Jane Moore - eliminated

The Loose Woman star was the first celebrity to be sent home. She was voted out by the public on Friday November 29. | ITV Photo: ITV

The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote.

2. Dean McCullough - eliminated

The Radio presenter became the second celeb to leave the jungle on Sunday December 1. He was eliminated in the second public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2.

3. Tulisa Contostavlos - eliminated

The N-Dubz singer and former X-Factor judge was once a favourite to make it all the way to the final. However she became the third contestant to go home in the public vote on Monday December 2. | ITV Photo: ITV

Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote.

4. Melvin Odoom - eliminated

Melvin was the fourth celebrity to be sent home. His departure was announced on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote. | ITV Photo: ITV

