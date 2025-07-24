The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in cinemas - but can you watch it at home yet? 🦸‍♂️

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marvel’s First Family are back on the big screen.

Fantastic Four is the latest outing of the iconic heroes.

But can you watch First Steps on streaming yet?

A decade after their last cinematic outing the Fantastic Four are back on the big screen. Marvel’s First Family are teaming up to take on a supersized threat this summer.

Fans had long wondered when Mr Fantastic, The Thing, The Invisible Women and the Human Torch would join the MCU. Marvel regained the rights to the characters after the Disney and Fox merger - along with other big names like the X-Men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro Pascal leads the cast and is joined by stars from The Bear and Stranger Things in this latest adaptation. It is set to launch the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - leading up to a double-bill of Avengers films.

But do you have to go to the cinema to see it, or can you catch the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Fantastic Four: First Steps out on Disney Plus?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | MARVEL STUDIOS

The latest Marvel movie - following Captain America 4 and The Thunderbolts - is out now in cinemas. Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived on the big screen in the UK and around the world, but is it available on streaming?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The movie is currently exclusively available to watch in cinemas. It will eventually come to Disney Plus but you will likely have to wait quite a long time to watch it on streaming.

When will Fantastic Four: First Steps be out on Disney Plus?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Disney initially dropped movies in cinemas and on streaming at the same time - at an extra price. Black Widow was one such film to experience this kind of release.

The Hollywood giant then went back to exclusively releasing films in cinema, but was still relatively quick with the turn around from the big screen to streaming. Encanto, for example, released in cinema on November 24 2021 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later - December 24 - just in time for Christmas.

But more recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Captain America: Brave New World for example flew into cinemas on February 14 but didn’t release on the platform until May 28 - more than three months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Fantastic Four: First Steps was to follow the more recent trend, it is unlikely to arrive on Disney Plus until late October - and possibly even early November. So you may have to wait until autumn to catch it on streaming.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.