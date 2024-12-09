ITV has confirmed its plan for a week of The 1% Club 📺

The game show The 1% Club is back for a special week of episodes.

Fans can tuck into four helpings of the gameshow in the coming days.

Lee Mack is back to host the latest installments of the show.

ITV has announced its TV plans for The 1% Club as it prepares to return to the small screen. The popular gameshow will be back for four nights this week.

Fans are being treated to a handful of new episodes for the second time in 2024. The previous series ran from February to May.

However with so many episodes coming in the next few days, you might be wondering about the timings. Here’s all you need to know:

How many episodes of The 1% Club are on this week?

ITV has announced that the hit gameshow will air four episodes between Monday (December 9) and Thursday (December 12). It has even caused the reunion episode of I’m a Celebrity to be delayed.

What time is The 1% Club on Monday?

Lee Mack hosts The 1% Club. Photo: ITV | ITV

The gameshow, hosted by Lee Mack, will return on December 9 to start the week of episodes. It is like an advent calendar, but only four days long and there’s no chocolate.

The 1% Club will start at 9pm on Monday. It is scheduled to run for an hour, including adverts, until 10pm.

When does The 1% Club start on Tuesday?

The second episode of the week will air on December 10, ITV has confirmed. It is also scheduled to start at 9pm on ITV1 and will run for 60 minutes, including ad-breaks.

What is the start time for The 1% Club on Wednesday?

The gameshow is back for a third episode on December 11. The Wednesday episode will start at 9pm on ITV1 and runs for an hour - including advert breaks.

When does The 1% Club start on Thursday?

The week of The 1% Club will come to an end on December 12. Fans can expect the episode to once again start at 9pm on ITV1 and it will also run for 60 minutes - including adverts.

Are you planning on watching The 1% Club this week? Share your thoughts on the gameshow by emailing me: [email protected].