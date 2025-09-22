MAFS UK is back for another season. The dating experiment has returned and welcomed plenty of new brides and grooms.
More weddings are set to take place in the latest episode, according to tonight’s (September 22) preview. Coming via Radio Times it reads: “While one bride makes a showstopping entrance, another suffers a major wedding day wobble. Meanwhile, the first set of newlyweds jet off on their honeymoons.”
After walking down the aisle, they’ll move in together, attend dinner parties with fellow couples, and reunite at commitment ceremonies where every couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship. Meet all of the participants and find out what they are looking for.
1. The experts
The Married at First Sight UK experts for 2025. (L-R): Melanie Schilling, Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
2. Anita - 54, Durham
Operations Manager Anita is a proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids. Divorced and ready to find her match, Anita is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her, with a zest for life. She hopes the experts will find her a daring silver fox! | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
3. Grace - 31, Norwich
Midwife in mental health services Grace prides herself on being able to make jokes on just about anything and believes that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour. She is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
4. Julia-Ruth - 29, New Zealand
Born in South Africa, professional dancer Julia-Ruth has also lived in New Zealand and the UK. She had a testing upbringing that saw her being adopted at 16 years old by her sister, who did everything for her and supported her whilst growing up. After a couple of rocky relationships, she is back and now ready for the experts to help her find someone down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4