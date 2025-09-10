MasterChef’s line-up of cooks for this year’s Knockout Week has been confirmed 🚨

MasterChef is nearing the end of its 2025 series.

The sharp end of the competition is about to begin.

But which cooks are returning for knockout week?

Masterchef’s highly anticipated knockout week is set to begin. The long-running cooking show will soon be crowning its latest winner, but first there are some major challenges on the way.

Starting back in August, the show has finally finished the heats stage of the competition after five weeks. The 16 cooks who have made it this year’s knockout week have been confirmed.

But with so many weeks having passed since the show started, you might have forgotten who actually progressed from all of the quarter-finals. Here’s all you need to know:

When is MasterChef’s knockout week?

John Torode with Masterchef partner Gregg Wallace who were both sacked from the programme

The BBC show started later in 2025 than usual, due to the investigations into hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace. It means that the series didn’t start until August.

After running through 10 separate heats and five quarter-finals, it is time for MasterChef’s knockout week. Chefs from across the previous five weeks are back and have their eyes on the grand prize.

Who is in MasterChef’s knockout week?

It has been a long road to knockout week with ten heats and five quarter-finals taking place before we reached this point. Plenty of cooks have come and gone, so you might have already forgotten who has made it to the next stage of the competition.

After the last quarter-final on Friday (September 5) the full list was locked-in. The cooks who made it to knockout week include:

Shaun (quarter-final 1)

Gon (quarter-final 1)

Claire (quarter-final 1)

Trevor (quarter-final 2)

Hazel (quarter-final 2)

Sam (quarter-final 2)

Fay (quarter-final 2)

Victoria (quarter-final 3)

Naomi (quarter-final 3)

Sophie (quarter-final 3)

Munopa (quarter-final 4)

Harry (quarter-final 4)

Henry (quarter-final 4)

Olivia (quarter-final 5)

Paddy (quarter-final 5)

Gabriel (quarter-final 5)

When is MasterChef on this week?

Once again, the cooking show will be airing three episodes this week starting today (September 10). It will start at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday, with both episodes running for an hour.

The final episode of the week will start at 8.30pm on Friday (September 12). It is shorter at 30 minutes.

How to watch MasterChef?

The show will be airing on BBC One/ HD on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week. For those who can’t wait, all three episodes from this week are already available on BBC iPlayer.

