Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen is from the Netflix team behind F1: Drive to Survive 📺

Barry and Eddie Hearn will be the subject of a Netflix documentary.

The six-part series is set to arrive on streaming on Wednesday.

But what time can you watch the episodes?

A brand new documentary series about the Hearns is set to land on Netflix. The six-part sports show is set to release in just a few hours.

Viewers will get an ‘unprecedented’ look behind the scenes of the famous promoters. Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen is from the producers of F1: Drive to Survive.

But when will you be able to tune in? Here’s all you need to know:

When and what time is Matchroom out on Netflix?

Barry (L) and Eddie (R) Hearn | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The six-part series is set to arrive on the streaming giant very soon. It will be out on Wednesday (September 17) this week.

Unlike some other Netflix show recently, viewers will be able to dive into the full season all in one go. All six episodes will be available to watch from September 17.

Viewers have been kept on their toes by the streaming giant recently, especially with the introduction of live sporting events. It includes the Canelo vs Crawford fight this past weekend.

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen will land on Netflix at 8am British time, which is 9am CEST for those in Europe. For American viewers it will be available from 3am ET/ 12am PT on September 17.

What to expect from Matchroom on Netflix?

The synopsis for the series from Netflix reads: “Follow father-son duo Barry and Eddie Hearn in their bid to take their heavyweight sports promotion company to the next level in this documentary series.”

The pair are known for their involvement in a wide variety of sports, including of course boxing and darts. However, over the years, the Hearns have also worked in snooker, pool, tenpin bowling, golf, table tennis, and fishing

