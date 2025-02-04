Top 3 quirky and heart-warming Caught on Camera moments
1. Best Viral Videos
Don’t miss these touching and funny videos that have gone viral. On the episode, we see a father forgetting the bride-to-be and walking down the aisle solo, a fantastic wondergoal at a Sunday league match and a pilot making a tear-jerking retirement speech to passengers on a plane. Watch Best Viral Videos Caught on Camera for more popular clips that are making waves across the internet.
2. UK Extreme Weather
We look at cases of extreme weather events in the UK. The episode includes a falling tree crushing a man’s car in Wales, lightning bolts striking near Everton’s new football stadium in Liverpool and a football team swimming in waist-high water across their pitch after flooding during storm Bert. You can watch UK Extreme Weather Caught on Camera for more shocking weather events.
3. Caught On Doorbell Camera
Peak through doorbell cameras across the country to find hilarious and cute moments captured. In this episode, we witness a dad’s epic fall from a wheelie bin outside his front house, a man’s wheelbarrow tipping over and covering him in soil and a daring deer who goes for a stroll and grazes on the grass of a homeowners garden. Check out Caught on Doorbell Camera for more bizarre and funny moments.