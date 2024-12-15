The official start of Christmas has finally arrived 🎯

The World Darts Championship will kick-off at Alexandra Palace tonight.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries will be in action on December 15.

Sky Sports has coverage - but what time does it start and on what channel.

Forget advent calendars and festive light switch-ons, the true start of Christmas is finally here. The World Darts Championship has arrived and we can all get in the holiday spirit.

Prepare for eggnog, tinsel and to shout ‘One Hundred and Eighty’ at the TV. Last year saw a new British sports star minted in the form of wonderkid Luke Littler - but there is bound to be plenty of fresh excitement and drama this year.

London’s Alexandra Palace will play host to the 2025 World Darts Championship and the competition starts on Sunday December 15 and will run through to Friday January 3. And nothing quite says Christmas and Betwixtmas like watching the darts.

What time is the darts on Sky tonight?

Luke Humphries.

The first night of action at the World Darts Championship kicks off at Ally Pally today (December 15). Fans can catch first round and second round matches on the opening evening.

The action will start at 6.30pm on Sky Sports and will run until 11pm. Defending champion Luke Humphries will be in action towards the end of the night - looking to safely make it through his second round match-up against the winner of Thibault Tricole vs Joe Comito.

What channel is the darts on?

Sky Sports once again has coverage of the darts, but depending on what subscription you have you might be wondering if it is on the channels you are subscribed to. The coverage will initially begin at 6.30pm on Sky Sports Darts and it will be available as well on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.15pm, following the end of Super Sunday.

When does the darts finish tonight?

There are four matches scheduled for the first night of the tournament at Ally Pally. It includes Luke Humphries first appearance in his second round match up - with his opponent yet to be confirmed but will either be Tricole or Comito.

This match will follow three first round clashes. Sky Sports coverage is due to finish at 11pm, but the actual action may finish earlier than that.

Are you planning on watching the darts this Christmas? Who is your early pick to win - and what’s your favourite part. Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].