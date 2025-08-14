Our re-review of Stranger Things wraps up season one and tries to answer an unanswerable question... 👀📺

The Stranger Things re-review club concludes season one.

Recap reflects on if the show should have been a one-and-done.

Plus who is the secret comedy genius of Stranger Things.

Our journey through the Upside Down reaches a major milestone as I wrap up my re-review of Stranger Things season one.

The last time we finished on the discovery of a fake Will Byers and I tried to figure out what the show is about. We are diving headlong into the second half of the first series and will wrap up the remaining episodes this week.

Apologies, I was unable to watch any Stranger Things last week and had to take a break from the regular schedule. To make it up, here is a bumper four episode round-up which will take us through to the end of the first season.

Make sure you have watched Stranger Things season one episodes five through eight before you read. Although, like my other re-reviews, this is not super full of spoilers - but do tread carefully.

Chapter 5: The Flea and the Acrobat

Stranger Things | Curtis Baker/Netflix

Synopsis: Hopper breaks into the lab while Nancy and Jonathan confront the force that took Will. The boys ask Mr. Clarke how to travel to another dimension.

We have officially passed the half-way point of the first season of Stranger Things. In a parallel world perhaps this would have been the start of the climax of the show as a miniseries.

This episode juggles quite a lot, particularly on the exposition side. It has to explain what exactly the Upside Down is and finds an adequate way to do it, these sorts of important info dumps are neigh on impossible to pull off elegantly - and having it be in the guise of a

The boys and 11 know what they need to do, they have the goal for the back half of the season. Find the Gate and use it to get Will back - what could possibly go wrong right?

However, away from the “plot” and “wikipedia summary” aspects of the episode it is one that seems fascinated by broken relationships - of all kinds. Fake Will’s funeral has brought the Byers boys’ dad home and it does not end well.

He clashes with Jonathan, he’s utterly horrible to Joyce and could not come across more unlikeable if he tried. But this thread is echoed throughout the episode.

We see the trio of Mike, Lucas and Dustin start to fracture and seemingly break at the end. Mike’s closeness with Eleven starts to cause friction, culminating in a fight in which she uses her powers on Lucas, before fleeing.

It also features some of the most striking imagery so far in the season as the horror vibes get dialled up again. Eleven stood in a pitch black space and sort of making contact with a Russian agent is a standout moment.

But the climax of the episode is the one that struck me the most - with Jonathan and Nancy heading out into the woods, they stumble across a gate to the Upside Down. It is so gooey and grungy, the production design so visceral real it makes my skin crawl even thinking about it.

Chapter 6: The Monster

Barb and Nancy in Stranger Things ep 2 | Curtis Baker/Netflix

Synopsis: A frantic Jonathan looks for Nancy in the darkness, but Steve's looking for her, too. Hopper and Joyce uncover the truth about the lab's experiments.

Lingering in the background of the show since the first moment of the first episode has been this feeling of murky government dealings and interference. Hawkins is home to a rather shady (to say the least) agency that is clearly involved in part in the disappearance of Will and the weird goings on in a small town in Indiana.

Up until this episode it has been more like background flavour, sprinkled on top of the other stuff, but not exactly at the forefront. The focus has rightly been on the main core group of characters - the boys and Eleven, Joyce and Hopper, Nancy and Jonathan.

However, this is the episode where the conspiracy story really starts to step out of the shadows. We see agents in vans watching our heroes, a woman in disguise tricking information out of the loveable AV Club teacher, and learn that maybe Eleven was stolen from her mother by said shady institute in Hawkins.

At the time in 2016, conspiracy theories were not a mainstream concern and so including them in a sci-fi horror show makes total sense. But in 2025, the idea of an American government up to nefarious things at the expense of the citizens is not at all farfetched - have you seen the news lately?

Unfortunately for the show (like The X-Files before it), this is one area that has not aged well through no fault of its own. Fortunately it is not the only focus of the episode, we see the fall out of the D&D groups fracturing.

Lucas ends up going off alone in search of The Gate, while Mike and Dustin search for Eleven. This is also the first time that El’s powers get to be wondrous - for lack of a better term.

She uses them to rescue Mike after he’s forced to jump from the top of the quarry by the bullies. In a moment that might be among the show’s most memorable across all five of its seasons.

It is something the show handles well, balancing a sense of wonder with the horror. If not for this touch of deftness, it could slip into the mistake of being unerringly bleak.

The final seconds of the episode with the government agents tooling up to hunt down Eleven at Mike’s house, is a brilliant cliffhanger. It feels like one designed to leave you on the edge of your seat for a week.

But can you resist hitting play straight away?

Chapter Seven: The Bathtub

Will Byers in The Upside Down in Stranger Things | Netflix

Synopsis: Eleven struggles to reach Will, while Lucas warns that "the bad men are coming." Nancy and Jonathan show the police what Jonathan caught on camera.

On this rewatch, it has surprised me how surprisingly plot-lite Stranger Things is - at least in the first season. Sure there is an override driving narrative which can be boiled down to: we need to find Will Byers.

But when you zoom out, it doesn’t feel like you are strapped to a freight train that is barrelling towards an end goal - hitting checkpoint after checkpoint until bam, end of the line. Instead, it has been very focused on the macro, on the character relationships and dynamics and dare I say “vibes”.

It has been about building that feeling of small town dread, that something horrific is bubbling under the surface. Establishing the friendship group and Eleven’s role in it, bringing Nancy and Jonathan together.

Hopper has been the “busiest” of characters, but what has he done really? He snuck into the facility once - but it has been more about him finding a sense of purpose again.

The events have been linked by how they impact the characters - the ‘fight’ between Mike and Lucas, leads to the government agents descending on his house at the start of this one.

The Bathtub has the job of switching gears of taking the characters established through the previous six episodes and unite them with a common goal. It is still to rescue Will, but that is suddenly a less nebulous goal and more a concrete one: make a sensory deprivation tank so Eleven can search for him in the Upside Down.

We have a cool chase scene, hints at revelations of feelings and the start of the Steve Harrington Good Boy arc (shout-out to the future MVP). But this all matters to us as a viewer because the show has spent the time making us care about the characters this is happening to.

If my memory is not betraying me, I feel this superhero-esque team-up moment is something the show circles back to towards the end of each season. It works here as mentioned because of the previous focus on characters, but will that continue?

One final thought, can we spend a moment on Mr and Mrs Wheeler - I’ve talked about how the show brilliantly balances lighter and darker tones and this is what I’m on about. The bit when the government agents turn up at their house is pure comedy gold.

Sitcoms are full of the trope of the clueless husband and it is executed brilliantly here. I found myself cackling at every moment with Mr Wheeler in the episode.

Chapter Eight: The Upside Down

David Harbour in Stranger Things | Netflix

Synopsis: Dr. Brenner holds Hopper and Joyce for questioning while the boys wait with Eleven in the gym. Back at Will's, Nancy and Jonathan prepare for battle.

In the years since Stranger Things came back for season two and beyond, it has been an often asked question about whether it should have ended after series one. Go out on a high as it were.

Obviously, we probably won’t fully know the answer until the show wraps up on its own terms after season five. For we will have the full picture and the complete story the Duffers wanted to tell.

But heading into The Upside Down, it was a question I circled back round to. Does the season finale feel like a definitive conclusion?

The episode itself does not feel like a full stop on the story, it leaves threads dangling in a way that we’d have looked back on as disappointing if it wasn’t picked up. Where is Eleven, what is going on with Will and his flashes of the Upside Down now he is back?

It could have ended here, but there is enough left dangling that it feels like the creators wanted to keep going. But what about the actual episode?

Well, it is a season finale that is for sure. It is a fully plot focused and driven episode, we are at the end of the runway it is time for take off - in this case, rescuing Will and defeating the Demogorgon.

For my tastes, I prefer episodes that are more about the characters first and foremost and not the action. However, this does have some brilliant moments of horror.

Eleven using her powers to melt the brains of half a dozen government agents is really chilling. It does feel like something out of a Stephen King book.

I also found it deeply funny that Jonathan and Nancy’s plan is to trap the Demogorgon and nearly burn down the Byers family home. It is the sort of idiotic, hairbrained scheme that normal people would come up with in such a scenario, a great touch.

The episode also really cements that Steve Harrington is a character who belongs in this show. I had been surprised, given how he ends up in later seasons, how peripheral and sort of half-baked he had been for much of the season.

He is basically the rich, not-quite-jock, cool guy in school, who is a bit vapid and kind of a jerk up until the final couple of episodes of the season. Once he waves goodbye to the moronic kids he hangs out with, in the penultimate episode, he starts to become something more.

Much had been made of his “cowardliness” in the past, but it finally pays off here as he initially runs away before turning back and plays a pivotal role in trapping the Demogorgon.

The scene in the Byers house also shows the limitation of the action scenes, at least this early in the show. It is really cool how the Christmas lights make a come-back for such a climatic moment, but it is very hard to follow the action - probably because CGI is expensive and this is a work around.

While the final “battle” in the school ends up similarly with flashing lights everywhere, to help obscure the monster in shadows. You can feel the big cinematic ambitions the show has had right from the very first scene of the season, but the limitations are reached in this finale.

All in all it is a fitting end to the season and I enjoy how it brings a lot of things full circle. We get a scene of the boys playing D&D only this time the fireball spell works - for example.

It also makes me wish we’d got a fully Christmas set Stranger Things season, that would have been rad.

But enough of my ramblings, what do you think? Should Stranger Things have ended with season one? Let me know by email: [email protected] .

