The Inbetweeners is set to return for ‘more adventures’ 🤩🤩

The Inbetweeners is set to make a sensational comeback.

A revival of the beloved comedy series is finally on the cards.

It could return as early as 2026, according to reports.

A deal has been struck to bring back The Inbetweeners more than a decade after its finale aired. The cult comedy series was last seen on the big screen back in 2014.

The original creators of the beloved show are “plotting more adventures” for Will, Simon, Jay, and Neil. Fans have long hoped for a revival and those prayers have seemingly finally been answered.

But what is known about the revival? Here’s all you need to know:

The Inbetweeners, from left, Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, James Buckley and Blake Harrison at Vue West End on August 5, 2014

The Independent reports that original creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, through their production company Fudge Park, have signed a deal that “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title”.

The duo confirmed the return of The Inbetweeners in a statement. It reads: “Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends).”

Not much else is known about the revival and what form it will take, but it is exciting news for fans. The statement from Morris and Beesley does hint that it will focus on the characters from the original by mentioning “our four favourite friends”.

The Inbetweeners ran on E4 for three seasons between 2008 and 2010. It then continued with two big screen adventures with The Inbetweeners Movie in 2011 and The Inbetweeners 2 in 2014.

Channel 4 reunited Simon Bird, James Patrick Buckley, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison for a 10 year retrospective in 2019 called ‘Fwends Reunited’.

The Mirror reports that The Inbetweeners revival could hit screens as early as 2026 and the four main actors have signed up to return. Keep tuned for further updates.

