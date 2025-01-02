Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Expert predicts The Traitors twist it could steal from other versions 😱

The Traitors could take a leaf out of the Dutch original.

Host Claudia Winkleman has promised this season will be ‘different’.

The season kicked off with a major change to the opening of the game.

An expert has predicted that a ‘huge’ twist could come to The Traitors this season. The beloved series has returned and already things are different - with three players seemingly eliminated before the game even began.

Claudia Winkleman also told the players that in the final, eliminated players will not reveal if they are faithful or traitors - as in previous years. Which promises there will be major fireworks at the final roundtable.

But a gaming expert has predicted an even more mind blowing twist could be around the corner - and it could be inspired by the original version of The Traitors. The popular show first aired on Dutch TV, before spreading out across the world - including the UK.

Could a ‘prisoners dilemma’ twist come to The Traitors?

Claudia Winkleman with The Traitors series three contestants

Francisco Houwer, Chief Editor at Dutch website Casino Zonder Registratie has shared their prediction for how they believe the latest series will differ, with an additional twist for the final, which they think could leave some viewers shocked during the series finale. The Traitors is scheduled to run throughout January with the conclusion later in the month.

He explained “The success of The Traitors has largely been credited to its original and ever-evolving format, with changes to the format being expected and consistent to keep both players and viewers on their toes. This new set of contestants are likely to come in with their own preconceived gameplay and strategies for how to win the game based on previous series.

“In order to keep the series entertaining, unexpected and different from its predecessor, the producers this time round may have taken some inspiration from the Dutch version of the show, titled De Verraders. At the end of the first two series of De Verraders, the contestants that reached the final were allowed the opportunity to split or steal the prize pot between their fellow contestants, even if they have been one of the faithful throughout.”

He continued: “This can often be referred to as the ‘prisoner's dilemma’, if one contestant chooses to steal, and another chooses to split, the betrayer - or Traitor in this case - will take home all of the prize money. If both choose to split, they will each take half of the money, but if both choose to steal, the prize fund will be forfeited entirely.”

For avid fans of live TV watchers may recognise the split or steal choice from 00s favourite Golden Balls. So it is not unheard of on British TV - and the Australian version of The Traitors also did a similiar thing in a final, when all the remaining contestants were traitors.

It certainly would meet the billing for a major twist, if it came to pass. And in the view of this humble Traitors fan, I am personally of the belief that the three players who left the train before the game started will be back - in one way or another.

What do you think of this year’s cast of The Traitors? Do you have any early predictions - share them by emailing me: [email protected].