Hucknall Ashfield Independent Councillor Lee Waters is encouraging residents to toast the Lionesses at Hucknall's latest food and drink festival The event, this Sunday starts at 10am and continues until 4pm - giving plenty of time for residents to watch the historic Women's World Cup Final and attend the 3rd Hucknall Food and Drink festival.

The stall map has now been released so residents know in advance everything that's happening on Hucknall High Street this weekend!

The festival, organised by Ashfield District Council celebrates the best food and drink producers in the East Midlands. This year, in addition to the incredible food and drink selection, visitors will be treated to live music from Inspire’s Red Hot Band, and a live cookery demonstration by a healthy eating chef.

The stall map for Sunday's Food and Drink Festival in Hucknall.

Councillor Waters said, "This is the third time, we have organised this brilliant festival. We have even more stalls than ever before with a whole host of activities. Whilst we know the World Cup Final kicks off in the morning - why not pop down, celebrate, and toast the Lionesses? This festival is chance for the whole of the Hucknall, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire communities to come together. This will be a brilliant occasion and hopefully we'll be toasting the Lionesses bringing football home!"

There’s a huge variety of stalls on offer this year, with something to suit everyone’s tastes whether it’s Taiwanese and Vietnamese street food from Koala Kitchen, spicy curries from Shola and Spice, Colombo Street’s vibrant Sri Lankan food, authentic German bratwurst, currywurst, and pomme frites from The Sizzling Kitchen, or American-style hot pressed wraps and fries from Tasty States.