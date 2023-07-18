New escape room launches at Cave Escape Nottingham - the world's only permanent escape room venue location

Having previously produced adventures set in mysterious, gothic, Victorian England and the Altaussee mines of Austria in World War Two, Cave Escape has truly been able to exploit the atmosphere of its subterranean location, 20 feet beneath Mansfield Road, to create the ice-age back drop for this futuristic yet prehistoric mission.

With an outrageous original storyline, Project Iceman is destined to be a real crowd-pleaser...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The year is 2052. Having learnt from past mistakes and with the aim of creating a utopian society, governments and corporations worldwide have now successfully ended the use of fossil fuels and abolished weapons of war.

Project Iceman is now open at Cave Escape Nottingham. (Photo by: Cave Escape Nottingham)

Most Popular

Megameat, the world's largest corporation has found an innovative solution to end world hunger, or so we thought! Bio-engineered to have no fart gland and producing zero emissions, the woolly mammoth is back.

Ten years on, reproducing faster than they can be hunted and becoming increasingly aggressive, the mammoths are out of control.

Some say it is because of their inability to fart, others say it is just too hot and they need a haircut. Either way, Megameat Corp needs you to complete... Project Iceman!

Advertisement

Advertisement

One-of-a-kind and a true gem in the city's leisure offering, Cave Escape is Nottingham’s top escape room venue, renowned for its super-immersive experiences and stunning location.

Rated number one on Tripadvisor for fun and games in Nottingham, the launch of its newest game, Project Iceman, sees the venue now offering three thrilling adventures that are a sure-fire challenge for groups of friends, families, and colleagues alike!

Project Iceman will be the newest addition to Nottingham's amazing escape room scene which is known internationally as a hotspot for outstanding and highly ranked games among enthusiasts.

Taking up to an hour to complete, Project Iceman takes an innovative twist on the traditional premise of an escape room and encourages players to use their conscious and ethics to influence the conclusion of the narrative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Gilbert-Scott, creative director, said: “Innovation is the key. We work really hard to give our visitors the most amazing experience with movie-quality sets and serious attention to detail. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what live-action entertainment can be and that's why we're rated so highly.”

Nick Scott, managing director, said: “We’ve thrown in a mammoth amount – get it? – of silliness and packed Project Iceman to the brim with some insanely clever, beautiful and tech forward puzzles. We're really proud of this game and I'm pretty confident families will absolutely love it.”

Project Iceman can be booked now at caveescape.co.uk/project-iceman