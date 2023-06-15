This time it is set to be bigger than before and in the heart of Nottingham’s City Centre

Over the years, Nottingham has seen its fair share of video game shops, cafés and museums disappear, but after two sold-out dates in December 2022, the Nottingham Video Games Expo returns and is set to bring more gaming to the city than ever before.

James and Alex, friends who met online during the coronavirus pandemic, have been going to gaming events for years, who have since decided to give it a try themselves.

Their formula for the Nottingham Video Games Expo is to put together all of their favorite parts of those previous events and wrap it all together in a very community focused event.

The city centre of Nottingham has seen internet cafés like Combat Strike close down, as well as much-loved video game stores like Play Time.

On a larger scale, The National Videogame Museum – which was once located in Hockley – and the ALT Gaming Lounge have both vanished, too.

A number of years ago, the Retro Games Fair was previously held in Nottingham, with sold-out crowds and excited visitors wanting more. This is where the Nottingham Video Games Expo comes in.

James and Alex want to ensure that, wherever possible, their expo will focus on the local community, and so reached out to gaming businesses and groups and developers.

The Belgrave Rooms Nottingham is their venue of choice this time around however, they want to keep the same look at feel of the previous event after receiving positive praise with how the layout and general flow of the expo was previously.

For the first Nottingham Video Games Expo, there was David Wise, Kevin Bayliss and Graeme Norgate from Rare, talking about games such as Goldeneye 007, Battletoads, Timesplitters to name a few, plus Simon Phipps from Core Design speaking about his work in the gaming industry which included games such as Rick Dangerous.

Both James and Alex have been part of their fair share of conventions and events over the years and know exactly what works and what doesn't.

The Belgrave Rooms looks to tick all the right boxes when considering the needs of traders/groups and the general public. Being in the city centre of Nottingham there is a range of parking, an easily accessible bus, tram route plus restaurants and bars on the doorstep if visitors wish to leave and come back as all day wristbands are available.

The pair said: “We have businesses and community groups from Nottingham, Derby and further afield. We have a number of local businesses from right here in Nottingham these include, DoughNotts who will be selling a range of their famous tasty treats plus a fan favorite from the previous event the gaming shop from Nottingham Parallel Universe.

“That’s not all, we are happy to announce that we have a local Sneinton based game developer Alexander Hamilton from GnomeKing Games, showcasing his latest game ‘The Train’

The Nottingham Video Games Expo, partnered by DEBUG, offers a day of action-packed gaming, activities, guest speakers and more on July 22:

Mario Kart Tournament hosted by Nintendo Nottingham;

Derby Computer Museum will be showcasing computers and systems from the ages;

Live talks with stars of the games industry on stage;

Pick-up-and-play games from various groups in the Gaming Area;

Developers showcasing exclusive games in the DEBUG Indie Dev Area;

Traders/Sellers will be on hand with all-things gaming and other treats.

Tickets are £8.70 for adults, £4 for children or £22.40 for a family of two adults and two children. Fees apply. Children aged under-six go free when accompanied by a paying adult ticket-holder.

For more information, see nottsvge.com