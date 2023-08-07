News you can trust since 1904
The sun is set to shine on Gloworm Festival this weekend

The Gloworm Festival returns for its seventh year this weekend, just in time to finally enjoy some sunshine.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST- 2 min read

Gloworm is back and already on its way to being another sell-out event. It has been a firm favourite with families and children up to the age of 13, with festival goers traveling from all over the UK to enjoy three days of wholesome family fun since 2016.

And according to weather reports, the sun is expected to shine on this year’s event, which takes place at Thoresby Park, from Friday-Sunday August 11-13.

Rebecca McGlone, festival organiser said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating our seventh year of the Gloworm Festival this week. It’s been such a soggy summer so far, so to learn the sun has decided to join in the celebrations too makes it even lovelier.

The Gloworm Festival returns for its 7th year this weekend
    “This year’s event is going to be bigger and better than ever before, with performances and activities for all the family to enjoy. We hope that our festival goers will have a great time experiencing activities, workshops, and performances that they’ve never tried before.”

    Acts set to perform include children’s TV favourites Andy & the Odd Socks, Mister Maker featuring Rebecca Keatley and the legendary Basil Brush, alonside Livin’ Joy, Ultimate Coldplay Tribute, Stavros Flatley, Mercury Queen Tribute, The Lancashire Hotpots and more.

    Not only will there be live stage shows across two stages, but families will also be able to meet and greet some of their favourite characters, like Paw Patrol’s Chase and Skye, Bing and Flop, Bluey and Bingo, Hey Duggee and more. Other attractions include Happy’s Circus, White Post Farm and the Playmobil Village.

    At Gloworm Festival there are no hidden costs – all activities and workshops are included in the price, even the fairground rides, although a small fee for rides will apply after 5pm. Limited tickets are still available to purchase at glowormfestival.co.uk

