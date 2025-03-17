The Apprentice upped the stakes with a shock double firing after the latest task. An attempt to set up an educational banking app for kids left a couple of candidates finding their time in the competition overdrawn.
The long-running BBC series is celebrating its 20th year on TV - having made its bow back in early 2005. Now in its 19th series, the show has seen plenty of drama over the first seven weeks - from a double firing to a candidate quitting in the boardroom.
But as we head towards the final weeks of the show - and the much anticipated interview stage - you might be wondering who is the favourite to win in 2025. Sportscasting.com UK has issued odds on the winner as of March 17.