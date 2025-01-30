Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spoilers as the first candidate leaves The Apprentice 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand new season of The Apprentice has started on BBC One.

18 candidates are competing for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

But one has already heard the phrase: “You’re Fired”.

Spoilers for The Apprentice Series 19 episode 1 - which aired on BBC on Thursday January 30.

The Apprentice has kicked off a brand new series and Lord Alan Sugar has pulled out his famous catchphrase already. One unlucky candidate heard the line ‘you’re fired’ and stared down the business titan’s finger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back for its 19th series - and its 20th year on TV - the long-running BBC show started with a bang as the teams were sent abroad for the first challenge. But it was not a jolly holiday for one of the 18 candidates.

Recap what happened in the first episode of 2025. And see who has been fired tonight (January 30).

Who left The Apprentice this week?

It might be the first episode of the season, but Lord Sugar wasn’t holding back. He sent a candidate packing - before they even reached the candidate house for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Rothwell was the unlucky person to hear the words ‘You’re Fired’ for the first time in 2025.

Who was in the boardroom in episode 1?

Due to their low ticket sales, Team Forest made a loss - so were the losers. Anisa was the team captain and had to pick between her teammates to join her in the final boardroom.

After a trip to the lovely bridge café and the first session in the boardroom, Lord Sugar sent the three candidates in charge of the tour back to the house and kept the sales team along with the project manager - Anisa.

However Lord Sugar praised her for stepping forward in week one and decided to keep her in the competition. Carlo, Dean, Kier and Emma came under the spotlight - particularly Carlo and Emma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Glacier were the winners - due to actually making a profit. They were sent to the Apprentice house as their reward for winning the challenge.

What was the challenge for the first episode?

In the grand tradition of opening episodes for a new series of The Apprentice, Lord Sugar sent the new batch of candidates away on a foreign trip. It wasn’t quite as exotic as South Africa or the Caribbean, but it was certainly a memorable time abroad.

The teams were sent off to Austria to sell and run alpine tours. In a major twist - and one that fixes my personal biggest problem with the show - the teams were mixed from the start. And it saw female candidates take on the role of project managers in both teams.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

One of the teams took their customers on an e-biking tour in the forest, while the others hit the slopes for a skiing adventure. There was also yodelling and schnapps - as some Austrian touches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forest team only managed to sell six tickets for their tour. While the skiing team sold all their tickets - but at a pretty low margin. So plenty was still up in the air before the tours began.

What did you think of the first episode - was the right person fired? Let me know by email: [email protected].