Love Island: All Stars winners for 2025 have been revealed 🚨

The result was announced during the live final on ITV2.

But which couple actually won the show?

Warning this article contains spoilers for the final of Love Island: All Stars 2025.

The winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025 have been revealed. It comes after a live final that brought a close on the latest ITV2 series.

Bookies had named their favourites to take home the lucrative prize before the episode began, however the British public still had to have their say. Just five couples were left standing on the final day in the villa - and a shock vote left fans shook.

Who won Love Island: All Stars?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island: All Stars | ITV

Last warning for spoilers. Don’t read any further if you haven’t watched the Love Island: All Stars 2025 final.

The winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025 are: Gabby and Casey. They were crowned after a public vote and will take home the lucrative prize.

Which couples made it to the top two?

The results of the public vote was announced throughout the night. With the fifth, fourth and third places revealed in that order.

It left just a final two, including the 2025 winners. The top two was:

Gabby and Casey

Luca and Grace

What happened in the Love Island: All Stars final?

The live final started with a skit involving host Maya having her relaxation time interrupted by the finalists. After a brief chat around the fire pit, it cut away to what happened during the couples last day earlier.

It started with a pool party with music provided by Nathan Dawe - who Google tells me is a DJ. Have to admit, I am not as up-to-date on club music as I was in the 2010s.

There was plenty of time for the couples to enjoy each other’s company - as well as get nostalgic about their time together in the villa.. While they all also discussed plans for life together on “the outside”.

After the first break, host Maya Jama spent some time chatting with the dumped islanders who returned yesterday (February 16) for a brutal face-to-face elimination vote. Luckily they were still around to enjoy the live final.

Next followed a lengthy look-back through all the ups-and-downs from the full series. Giving fans a chance to re-live everything that has happened since January 13.

The first result of the night revealed which couple had finished in fifth place. It was revealed to be: Elma and Sammy.

Next up it was revealed which couples were in fourth and third place, respectively. The fourth place couple was : Catherine and Omar.

In quite a big shock - at least based on the betting odds - Ekin-Su and Curtis finished in third place. It left fans reeling on social media - see the reaction here.