Eden PR Signs the Mental Health at Work Commitment

Nottingham’s longest-standing female led public relations agency Eden PR has signed the Mental Health at Work Commitment in time for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Signing the Mental Health at Work Commitment is the next step in Eden’s journey to achieving better mental health outcomes and a genuine longer-term positive impact on its team’s wellbeing. Joining a growing movement of over 1,000 organisations across the UK, Eden can take advantage of the framework, developed with the knowledge and expertise of mental health charities, to create an environment where its employees can thrive.

Emily Winsor-Russell, Director and Head of New Business at Eden PR, said: “The health and happiness of our team is of paramount importance to us at Eden. Having recently established our first Employee Wellbeing programme, which includes regular scheduled 1-2-1 meetings, monthly staff socials and trained Mental Health First Responders (MHFR), signing the Mental Health at Work Commitment is the next step, equipping us with the resources needed to go the extra mile for our team.”

The Mental Health Foundation – coordinators of Mental Health Awareness Week, May 13-19 – estimate that nearly 15% of people experience mental health problems in the workplace. Recognising how hard it can be for people to discuss these issues with their employers, Eden wants to address any work-related causes of poor mental health among its team and encourage the wider business community as a whole to follow suit in committing to positive working cultures.

The Eden team, Commerce Square, Lace Market

Sarah Merrington, Mental Health at Work Programme Manager, said: “We’re delighted to see Eden sign the Mental Health at Work Commitment. By embedding our six standards in the way it operates, Eden is demonstrating a real commitment to supporting the mental health of everyone in their workplace.

“We know it can be hard to talk about mental health and seek support, which is why public commitments such as this one are so important. With issues like stress, anxiety, and depression common across all employers, regardless of size or sector, we want to see every employer recognise and address any work-related causes of poor mental health among their staff.”